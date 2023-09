Kiara Bowers has been withdrawn from Fremantle's side to face West Coast on Sunday afternoon

Fremantle's Kiara Bowers against Collingwood in AFLW season six. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has been dealt a huge blow just an hour ahead of its Western Derby clash against West Coast with midfielder Kiara Bowers withdrawn due to knee soreness.

Makaela Tuhakaraina replaces Bowers in the side.

It's a less than ideal start for new Dockers coach Lisa Webb, with tackling machine Bowers a key cog in Fremantle's engine room.

Fremantle v West Coast at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 3.05pm AWST

LATE CHANGES

Fremantle: Kiara Bowers replaced in selected side by Makaela Tuhakaraina

West Coast: Nil