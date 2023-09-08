A general view of North Melbourne fans at Arden St. Picture: AFL Photos

FOR ROUND two of the NAB 2023 AFLW competition, there is something to keep everyone engaged at every game, at every ground. Make your day at the footy a big day out with plenty to do an hour before the bounce and after the final siren.

On Friday night, head to Carlton for the Richmond v Adelaide game at Ikon Park where you’ll find plenty of pre-game entertainment to keep you busy before the bounce, activities for the smaller Tiger fans, like face painting, a hair braiding magician and more. Grab a bite at one of the on-ground food vans or at the Kent Hotel in an unrivalled position in Carlton North's leafy Rathdowne Street.

It’s the battle of Gold Coast and West Coast on Saturday at Heritage Bank Stadium. Pregame and quarter by quarter entertainment happens around the ground with food offerings in the stadium. There’s some great fun to be had with bungee trampolines and roaming entertainment for the junior fans. Enjoy a meal at the North Burleigh Surf Club or the many eateries on the coast.

Port Adelaide hosts Brisbane at Alberton on Saturday. There’s a food village and bars to please all appetites along with the Maccas kids’ zone. Plenty to enjoy all day in and around the stadium, with no need to look anywhere other than Alberton.

Sydney take on Geelong at North Sydney Oval. Make this a whole day out with a train ride to the oval, giveaways while you wander around the food truck village, the beer garden, or grab a snag at the BBQ. Everything you want is at the ground with plenty of entertainment for footy fans of all ages.

The Western Bulldogs are on the road to beautiful Ballarat. Find stunning boutique accommodation with Mars Stadium not far from the heart of this heritage city. There are activities galore at the ground including player interviews and prizes to be won. To keep warm and show your colours, head to the Bulldogs Shop located inside gate 1. Make a weekend of it, take in the Ballarat International Foto Biennale. Click this link for a 2 for 1 ticket offer using the codeword MATESW8

The Pies battle Freo at Victoria Park on the edge of the Melbourne CBD and Botanic Gardens. Walk to the ground along the Yarra, enjoy a Festival of Food in the heart of the sporting precinct and appreciate the best nearby suburbs including Richmond, Collingwood and Southbank.

Carlton will take on North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos in the inaugural AFLW SuperClash this Sunday afternoon at Arden Street Oval, with part of the proceeds going to the Royal Children’s Hospital’s Good Friday Appeal. Head to the ground early for a Street Food festival, DJ set, have a post game kick and it’s all just a quick walk from North Melbourne Station. Have a post-game catch up at the Leveson.

The Bombers are at home against the Saints. Windy Hill has action galore, including a beer garden, food and drinks, a Kids Fun Zone where there’s a variety of activations for kids to try, such as riding a bike to blend your own smoothie, test your skills at the Warm Up Zone or test your agility on the obstacle course. Show your colours by getting your face painted too! Kick a few goals post-match on the hallowed ground. The Windy Hill Bistro will be serving meals from 12pm to 8:30pm.

GWS Giants play Melbourne in the national capital at Manuka Oval. There will be DJ sets, Aperol activation for lovers of a Spritz, Capital Brewing activities and heaps to do around the ground for the entire day. Head to Capital Brewing postgame to celebrate.