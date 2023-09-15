There's plenty to see and do at the AFLW this weekend

Bri Davey signs a football for fans during round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S ANOTHER big round of the NAB AFLW Competition across the country. Take advantage of the wonderful weather and enjoy a game of footy.

Friday

Friday night, ladder leaders North Melbourne make the journey down the highway to take on Geelong at GMHBA stadium. There will be food trucks, pregame activities, live music, DJ sets and face painting for the young fans. Make it a night out and grab a beverage after the game at the Barwon Club. GMHBA Stadium - 5:05pm

Emma Kearney leads North Melbourne onto the field ahead of its clash against Carlton in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Saturday

The Giants are up against the Tigers on Saturday at Blacktown International Sports Park. Look for the GIANTS Fan Zone – face painting, giveaways, a DJ, inflatable obstacle courses and jumping castles. There’s plenty to eat and drink at the ground as well. Blacktown ISP, Sydney – 1:05pm

The Crows host Essendon at Unley Oval on Saturday afternoon. Both sides go into this game with 2-0 records: Adelaide with a big win over Richmond and Essendon defeating St Kilda. It's the first time these two sides have faced each other in the NAB AFLW Competition. Grab a bite to eat at the Cremorne or head straight to the ground for a pregame DJ set. Wigan Oval, Adelaide – 3:05pm

Maddy Prespakis takes a photo with fans during round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

On Saturday afternoon, Melbourne take on the Bulldogs at Casey park. The kids zone will keep everyone entertained with handball targets, beanbags, balls and table tennis. Enjoy a drink at the pop-up bar or in the beer garden There is plenty happening before the bounce. Look out for giveaways, food trucks and so much more. Casey Fields, Melbourne 3:05pm

Twilight in Perth sees the Dockers against the Hawks at Fremantle oval. NAB AFL Auskick will take place at half time and a choir at last change. There is loads of post match activity, including an inflatable obstacle course. Food trucks and pop up bars can be found around the grounds. Fremantle Community Bank Oval, Perth – 5:05pm

Hawthorn players leave the field during round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Sunday

The Saints are at home at Moorabbin on Sunday, taking on Port Adelaide. Get there early and enjoy the kids zone, giveaways, a BBQ, street entertainers and so much more. A DJ will keep everyone entertained after the game. RSEA Park, Melbourne – 1:05pm

The Pies take on the Gold Coast Suns at Vic Park. Grab a bite to eat at the food truck festival, enjoy a drink while you watch the game at the Sherrin Stand bar or the Good Tides bar. There will be face painting, handball targets and giveaways for the kids. Victoria Park, Melbourne – 3:05pm

Fans celebrate a Collingwood win during round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

In the West, the Eagles play host to Carlton at Mineral Resources Park. There is an onsite café and merchandise stands, along with a dedicated Kids zone. A magician will be roaming around the oval. Join the Fairies for arts and crafts or face painting. Mineral Resources Park, Perth – 3:05pm AWST

The final game of Round 3 is at Brighton Homes Arena. Treat the kids to face painting, ring toss and target ball practice. Inside the Arena there is a Maccas swing for the kids and a Total Fusion pop up to check out. Food and drinks are available from Wilde Kitchen & Bar and there are food trucks on site. After the game there will be giveaways and interviews with the players. Brighton Homes Arena, Ipswich – 5:05pm