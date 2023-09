With round three in the books, check out the best moments from a glorious weekend of footy action

Erin Phillips celebrates after the AFLW R3 match between Port Adelaide and St Kilda at RSEA Park on September 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE was no shortage of memorable moments across round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW competition.

From Erin Phillips' first goal in Port Adelaide colours to another Melbourne masterclass, fans across the country were treated to an absolute show.

Check out the best photos from round three below.