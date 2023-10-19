Ally Morphett is expected to sit out the rest of the season after fracturing her wrist during round seven

Ally Morphett in action during round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY ruck Ally Morphett's AFLW Rising Star hopes have taken a significant blow, with the competition's breakout gun expected to miss the remainder of the season after fracturing a bone in her wrist over the weekend.

It's understood Morphett hurt her wrist in the opening minutes of the side's defeat to Hawthorn at Henson Park last week, but didn't realise the extent of the injury and played out the game.

Scans earlier this week have since confirmed that Morphett sustained a broken bone in her wrist, which is likely to rule the supremely talented 19-year-old out of the Swans' final three games of the campaign.

She is due to visit a surgeon on Thursday to determine the next steps in her recovery.

Learn More 05:42

Morphett has emerged as one of the League's best rucks this season, with the teenager establishing herself as both a leading contender to win the competition's Rising Star award and be named in the All-Australian team for the first time.

She has averaged 17.9 disposals, 29.3 hitouts and 5.1 clearances per game through the season's first seven matches, racking up 13 touches and 22 hitouts against the Hawks despite playing the majority of the match with her wrist injury.

Sydney remains an outside chance to play finals, with a 3-4 record after seven games.