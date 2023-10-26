A win in round nine would keep the finals dream alive for Gold Coast, and coach Cam Joyce is going all in

Jacqueline Dupuy celebrates during the round eight AFLW match between Yartapuulti/Port Adelaide and Gold Coast at Alberton Oval, October 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AHEAD of the most important home game in Gold Coast’s short history, coach Cameron Joyce has implored his team to continue attacking against Greater Western Sydney on Friday night.

With two rounds remaining, the Suns are perched just inside the top eight, needing to defeat the Giants to keep their dream alive of playing in finals for the first time in an 18-team competition.

Speaking on Thursday afternoon, Joyce said the final five minutes of Saturday’s draw against Port Adelaide was a good reminder about the mindset his team needed as it kicked two goals into a stiff breeze to snatch two critical premiership points.

Learn More 03:18

“We need to make sure we keep attacking the contest, attacking the game,” Joyce said.

“I think that’s going to be the biggest thing for us, making sure we’re on the front foot and playing the game as we’d like it.

“I thought our first quarter last week was excellent, so the ability to repeat that will be something we’re after.”

The Suns will be without midfield stopper Lucy Single, who is serving a one-match suspension, against a team they are winless against in four attempts.

GWS beat the Suns by 12 points in the final round of season seven and got its year back on track against Carlton last weekend on the back of five goals from Zarlie Goldsworthy.

“They’ve certainly got capability,” Joyce said.

“We saw that with Port Adelaide, we saw that with West Coast on the weekend. The comp’s pretty tight.

“They’re obviously getting some belief in the way they’re playing. We know it’ll be a good contest.”

Gold Coast is hopeful of regaining important defender Meara Girvan, who missed the draw against Port with a shoulder complaint.