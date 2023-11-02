New West Coast CEO Don Pyke hasn't ruled out Dani Laidley as a candidate for the vacant AFLW coaching job

Dani Laidley (right) with North Melbourne great Brent Harvey at a Kangaroos media conference in November 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

INCOMING West Coast CEO Don Pyke has welcomed Dani Laidley's interest in the club's vacant AFLW senior coaching job, saying his premiership teammate "has the ability to do the role".

Laidley, the former senior coach of North Melbourne, publicly confirmed her interest in the job on Thursday.

"It's been a passion of mine and I've sort of been ready for about 12 months and even actually for this AFLW season, I was asked to do a coaching role at one of the Melbourne teams," she told SEN radio.

"But I couldn't because I was contracted for the doco (Danielle Laidley: Two Tribes).

"People have connected the dots, West Coast have got a position available and yes, I want to coach again."

Laidley played 52 games for West Coast from 1987-1992, before playing another 99 games at North Melbourne from 1993-1997, including the 1996 premiership.

Pyke, who played alongside Laidley at the Eagles, was announced as the club's new CEO on Thursday, replacing long-time club boss Trevor Nisbett.

He said it was too early to know which direction the club would take in hiring a replacement for Prior, but acknowledged Laidley's long and successful coaching history at the highest level.

"Certainly it's an option I would have thought … I don't think there's any question she has the ability to do the role," Pyke said.

"We'll get across the facts of what they actually looks like, and what the interest might be and to what level, and whether that suits the program.

"It's interesting to hear and it would be great to see her back in the game."

While Laidley wants to be involved in the women's competition, she has ruled out a return to the AFL.

"It’s been a few years now in the making, and as I said, West Coast is the only club at the moment that don’t have a coach for their women’s team, and they may possibly go with the interim coach," she said.

"It sounds like a good thing, but there could be some other things happening down the track.

"I’m just being prepared, if you like, for any case scenario."