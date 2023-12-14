Gold Coast's Giselle Davies celebrates against West Coast in R2, S7 2022. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY has sprung a surprise on the final day of the AFLW trade period, signing Gold Coast tall Giselle Davies.

Giselle, 20, is the eldest of the four Davies girls, with Fleur playing for Greater Western Sydney, Darcie for Gold Coast and Georja currently in the Queensland under-18 ranks.

The Giants had also shown some interest in Davies early in the trade period, but she has opted for the Swans, moving south in return for pick No.55, a third-rounder.

Trade Tracker: Swan joins Giants, super mega trade confirmed

Davies is primarily a key defender but can also play forward, standing at 180cm, but has managed only six games in three seasons at the Suns.

The Suns have had a busy trade period, making the following changes:

Ins

Outs

Delistings

Ella Smith (Bris)

Ali Drennan (WC)

Gabrielle Biedenweg-Webster

Third-round pick (Syd)

Kalinda Howarth (Coll)

Kaylee Kimber

Third-round pick (Ess)

Bess Keaney (Ess)

Tahlia Meyer

Third-round pick (Bris)

Giselle Davies (Syd)

Claire Ransom

2 second-round picks (NM)

Lauren Ahrens (WB)*

 

Charlotte Wilson (Melb)*

 

 

*= still to be completed

 