After earlier interest from the Giants, Giselle Davies has been traded to Sydney on the last day of the AFLW trade period

Gold Coast's Giselle Davies celebrates against West Coast in R2, S7 2022. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY has sprung a surprise on the final day of the AFLW trade period, signing Gold Coast tall Giselle Davies.

Giselle, 20, is the eldest of the four Davies girls, with Fleur playing for Greater Western Sydney, Darcie for Gold Coast and Georja currently in the Queensland under-18 ranks.

The Giants had also shown some interest in Davies early in the trade period, but she has opted for the Swans, moving south in return for pick No.55, a third-rounder.

Davies is primarily a key defender but can also play forward, standing at 180cm, but has managed only six games in three seasons at the Suns.

The Suns have had a busy trade period, making the following changes:

Ins Outs Delistings Ella Smith (Bris) Ali Drennan (WC) Gabrielle Biedenweg-Webster Third-round pick (Syd) Kalinda Howarth (Coll) Kaylee Kimber Third-round pick (Ess) Bess Keaney (Ess) Tahlia Meyer Third-round pick (Bris) Giselle Davies (Syd) Claire Ransom 2 second-round picks (NM) Lauren Ahrens (WB)* Charlotte Wilson (Melb)*

*= still to be completed