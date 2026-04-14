IN TODAY'S bonus episode of the W Download, Sarah Black and Gemma Bastiani recap all the news from a very busy AFLW off-season, including all six new coaching appointments, the upcoming pre-season draft, the confirmation of an AFLW salary cap, double headers on the cards and more.
EPISODE GUIDE
- 0:49 - Back to a full complement of coaches
- 5:28 - New heads of footy across the country
- 7:50 - Upcoming pre-season draft
- 10:22 - Salary cap introduced
- 13:18 - Double headers, representative footy
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