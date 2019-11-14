Located in the heart of Melbourne, Marvel Stadium is a 53,343-seat, multi-purpose venue now owned by the AFL. Characterised by its retractable roof, it serves as the home ground for several Melbourne AFL clubs.

As the world’s busiest multi-purpose stadium, it is alive with extraordinary experiences for everyone. This precinct, just a four-minute walk from Southern Cross Station, is a vibrant entertainment hub where you can enjoy a seamless blend of great food and entertainment, alongside world class sporting events, artists and more.

Capacity: 53,343

Address: 740 Bourke St, Docklands VIC 3008

Ground dimensions: 159.5m x 128.8m

Ticket agent: Ticketmaster

Getting there

Visit Getting to Marvel Stadium