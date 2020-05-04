Tickets

All attendees must obtain a ticket in advance of the match via the assigned ticket agent, this includes juniors under 18 who are entitled to a free ticket. Tickets will not be available for sale at the match.

AFLW Club members will receive instructions from their Club on how to access tickets.

Field manual

Address: Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour NSW 2450

Capacity: 10,000

Originally known as Coffs Harbour International Sports Stadium, Coffs International Stadium is a regional ground that regularly hosts a range of sporting events including soccer, rugby, Australia rules football, cricket and concerts.

The venue has previously played host to minor Soccer World Cup Qualifiers, hosting Australian home games against teams such as American Samoa and Fiji including hosting the record breaking game where Australia defeated American Samoa 31-0

Getting There

Car

Located on Stadium Drive 3.5km south of the CBD, Coffs International Stadium sits within the Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park precinct and has 1000 dedicated car parks within the precinct and an additional 1000+ informal car parks

Public Transport

Coffs International Stadium can be accessed by bus via Coffs Harbour. Taking line 362 bus from Park Av At Little St to Coffs Harbour International Stadium.