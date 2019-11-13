Formerly known as Bellerive Oval, the home of Tasmanian cricket has hosted AFL games since 2012 with North Melbourne playing some home matches at the venue. Blundstone Arena opened in 1914 and has been redeveloped in recent years with new grandstands and lighting to allow for night matches.

Capacity: 19,500

Address: 15 Derwent Street Bellerive, Tasmania 7018

Ground dimensions: 162m x 122m

Ticket agent: Ticketek

Accessibility Information

Level access via five lifts around the venue.

Getting there

Car and parking information

There is limited parking available around Blundstone Arena on event day, so patrons planning on attending are encouraged to make use of the public transport available. If you must drive, then below are some parking options in the area:

South Street Reserve Bellerive (Free)

Kangaroo Bay (Free)

If you plan on using public transport or have DDA requirements, please refer to the map below for information regarding locations and accessibility.

Road Closures

Due to the large crowds anticipated at these events, the Blundstone Arena Traffic Management Plan will be implemented. These safety measures are in place to ensure safety and security of players and patrons of the event, as well as residents and users of the area. As such, your cooperation with police and traffic management staff is appreciated when accessing and egressing the area.

The following streets will be subject to road closures for general traffic on each event day:

Park Street (entire length between Scott and Derwent Streets)

Church Street (entire length between Scott and Beach Streets)

Derwent Street (between Douglas Street and the entrance to the beach car park)

Residents in these streets are allowed access as will DDA parking permit holders and service vehicles. Please see below the road closure map and DDA parking areas.

Parking around the Venue

Public Transport

Bus to the Venue:

Buses 601, 615, 625 and 634 depart from Hobart City Interchange and go via Rosny Park and stop 9 on Clarence Street for patrons retuning home. All these routes go down Clarence St for easy access to Blundstone Arena. Please be mindful of event's happening on public holidays and to double check when buses are running.

For more information visit http://www.metrotas.com.au/

Ferry service to the Venue-

Please check Derwent Ferry website for up-to-date details on services to and from Brooke Street and Bellerive Pier. https://derwentferries.com.au/

Ride Share and Taxi Services-

The pick-up and drop off point for the ride share services, is located on Derwent Street outside the main entrance.

Visit https://blundstonearena.com.au/how-to-get-here/