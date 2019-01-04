Tickets

All attendees must obtain a ticket in advance of the match via the assigned ticket agent, this includes juniors under 18 who are entitled to a free ticket. Tickets will not be available for sale at the match.

AFLW Club members will receive instructions from their Club on how to access tickets.

Field manual

Address: Corner of Ryde and Argyle Streets, North Hobart TAS 7000

Capacity: 18,000

North Hobart Oval is considered the original home of AFL in Tasmania and Hobart's premier football ground. It boasts the record for the largest attendance at a football match in Tasmania when 24,968 people crammed into the ground to watch the 1979 TFL grand final between Clarence and Glenorchy.

The sports ground is home to the Hobart City Football Club and facilities include numerous grandstands, club and function rooms as well as club gym.

Getting there

Car

Limited street car parking is available around North Hobart Oval and is subject to time restrictions.

Bus

North Hobart Oval is stop 8, Argyle Street. The following transit lines have routes that pass near North Hobart Oval - Bus: Bus - 560, Bus - 562.