The SCG was officially opened in its current form in 1886, but sport has been played in its vicinity for many more years than that. Sydney Swans first played on the ground in 1982, when 15,764 spectators saw them defeat Melbourne by 29 points. The ground has received various upgrades to improve spectator facilities over time and has a record crowd of 46,168 for AFL matches set in 1997.

Capacity: 46,817

Address: Driver Avenue, Moore Park, NSW 2021

Ground dimensions: 149m x 136m

Ticket agent: Ticketek

Getting there

Visit https://www.scgt.nsw.gov.au/sydney-cricket-ground/visit-us/getting-here/