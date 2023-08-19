The match review findings for Friday night's match between Collingwood and Brisbane are in

Beau McCreery rips the jumper of Deven Robertson during the R23 match between Collingwood and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium on August 18, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD will be without Beau McCreery for the final-round clash against Essendon after receiving a one-match ban for a dangerous tackle in Friday night's loss to Brisbane.

McCreery was charged after slamming Lion Darcy Wilmot into the Marvel Stadium turf during the third quarter of the Pies' 24-point defeat.

Learn More 00:48

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, drawing a one-game suspension.

Wilmot appeared to suffer no ill effects from the tackle and played out the game.

It means McCreery will be available for the Pies' first final.