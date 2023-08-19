COLLINGWOOD will be without Beau McCreery for the final-round clash against Essendon after receiving a one-match ban for a dangerous tackle in Friday night's loss to Brisbane.
McCreery was charged after slamming Lion Darcy Wilmot into the Marvel Stadium turf during the third quarter of the Pies' 24-point defeat.
The Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, drawing a one-game suspension.
Wilmot appeared to suffer no ill effects from the tackle and played out the game.
It means McCreery will be available for the Pies' first final.