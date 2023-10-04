The AFL is pleased to announce that four new life members will be inducted for their services to Australian Football, at next year’s Annual General Meeting in March 2024

Richmond president Peggy O'Neal celebrates the 2017 premiership at the club's family day on October 1, 2017. Picture: Getty Images

The AFL is pleased to announce that four new life members will be inducted for their services to Australian Football, at next year’s Annual General Meeting in March 2024.

At their meeting in Melbourne last week on Brownlow Medal day, the AFL Commission accepted the recommendation of the Nominations Committee that Neil Craig, Peggy O'Neal, Kevin Sheehan and Greg Swann would be honoured with Life Membership, for their respective roles within the game.

They will formally be inducted at the 2024 Season Launch in Melbourne, along with the six players who qualified for Life Membership this year via 300 total games of service – Luke Breust, Dustin Martin, Luke Parker, Isaac Smith, Callan Ward and Jack Ziebell.

SERVICE QUALIFICATION

Neil Craig

319 games and 220 goals for Norwood, Sturt and North Adelaide, 1973-90

11 games for SA

Norwood premierships 1975, 1978

1977 Best and Fairest

Sturt captain 1985-86

SA captain 1984

SANFL Hall of Fame

Norwood coach 1991-1995

Assistant coach Adelaide Crows 1997- 2002

Senior Coach Adelaide Crows 2005-2011

Coaching Director Melbourne Football Club 2012-2013

General Manager, Performance Essendon Football Club 2014-2015

Director of Coaching, Development and Performance at Carlton 2016-2017

Gold Coast coaching consultant 2019-23

Gold Coast coaching consultant Neil Craig during the match between Collingwood and Gold Coast at the MCG in round seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos



Peggy O’Neal

Joined the Richmond Football Club Board in 2005

President from 2013-2021, during which the Club won the 2017, 2019 and 2020 premierships and rebuilt its off-field status to build membership past 100k fans

2014, appointed to chair the Victorian Minister for Sport's year-long Inquiry into 'Women and Girls in Sport and Active Recreation' and until June 2018 was convenor of the Minister's Change Our Game Champions program

2018, appointed by the AFL to its inaugural Competition Committee which advises the AFL Commission on issues regarding the design and future of the AFL competition

2019, was appointed to the Australian Institute of Sport Athlete Wellbeing and Engagement Advisory Committee

2020, member of the AFL Mental Health Steering Committee

Peggy O'Neal at the 2020 AFL season launch. Picture: AFL Photos



Kevin Sheehan

47-year involvement in junior development and talent pathways after playing 108 games Geelong, plus 98 reserves games between 1974-82



Geelong

1976-79 - promotions officer

1980-81 - development manager

1982-83 - assistant coach and development manager



AFL

1983-87 - VFL development manager

1988-95 - VFDF general manager

1996-97 - AFL development manager

1998-2018 - AFL national talent manager

2019 - current - AFL Talent Advisor

Kevin Sheehan at the 2023 AFLW Academy jumper presentation. Picture: AFL Photos

Greg Swann

1986-96 – 87 games for Williamstown. Club President 1992-95

1996 – Fitzroy FC. Ran the club in receivership and completed the sale to the Brisbane Bears

1999 – 2007 - Collingwood CEO. Club membership doubled and revenue tripled. Moved club from Victoria Park to new centre at Olympic Park. Club agreement for Northern Stand at the MCG

2007 – 2014 – Carlton CEO. Membership build past 50k and revenue tripled. Establishment of elite training facility. Reduced historic club debt

2014 – current. Brisbane Lions CEO. Establishment of women’s team. Move of club to Springfield facility. Return to profitability