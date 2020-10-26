Gary Ablett and Chris Scott leaves the Gabba after Geelong's Grand Final defeat. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has won gun forward Jeremy Cameron's commitment for next season.

So, what's next?

The Cats will begin their exit meetings on Monday with a stack of decisions to make as they set the foundations for going one better in 2021.

All the celebrations and fallout following a historic Richmond premiership at the Gabba with Damian Barrett and Cal Twomey

At an average of 28 years and 117 days, Chris Scott's line-up was the oldest in Grand Final history and fifth-oldest to play any VFL/AFL match on Saturday night.

But they're not about to change tack now.

"I know our club has done a lot of hard work behind the scenes to continually look our players in the eye every year and say, 'We're going to give you every chance to play in a premiership'," Scott said.

"We don't have any intention of deliberately conceding to try to build a good team in the future.

"We want to do it now if we can."

As a restricted free agent, Cameron's move to GMHBA Stadium will likely come via a trade with Greater Western Sydney expected to match the Cats' bid for him.

By letting Cameron walk, the Giants would only receive a compensation pick at No.9. They'll back themselves to get more out of the Cats.

They'll ask the question of midfielder Brandan Parfitt, however the 22-year-old has committed to a two-year extension to remain at the Cats.

Power forward Esava Ratugolea is another name that is expected to be raised by the Giants if they look beyond Geelong's swag of three first-round picks. Ratugolea has a year to run on a deal at the Cattery and things would have to change for him to head north.

Esava Ratugolea in action against the Tigers last week. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne midfielder Shaun Higgins is near-certain to declare his desire to move to Geelong this week on a two-year deal. At 33 next season, his arrival will offset the age and experience lost with the retirement of 36-year-old Gary Ablett.

Hawthorn winger Isaac Smith is weighing up interest from elsewhere, and while the Cats have thrown their hat in the ring, Melbourne is still seen as the frontrunner should the 31-year-old decide to leave.

Veteran Harry Taylor will announce his plans in the coming days, with both he and the Cats transparent that it will be a mutual call on whether he goes on.

Reborn defender Lachie Henderson remains without a deal for next season but all signs point to him being offered an extension after playing the last 14 games straight.

Coleman medallist Tom Hawkins will soon formalise a fresh two-year deal, with veteran Irishman Zach Tuohy also likely to receive a new two-year contract.

Geelong forward Tom Hawkins is all but assured the Coleman medal for the first time with 42 goals

Then there's the kids.

The Cats had been in talks with Sam Simpson over an extension late in the season, but he is another name that could raise the interest of the Giants in a deal for Cameron.

Grand Final emergencies Brad Close and Zach Guthrie are both uncontracted but will have done enough to earn extensions along with Category B Irishman Stefan Okunbor who will enter a third year.

Speedster Nakia Cockatoo is bound for Brisbane on a multi-year deal where he'll link up with ex-teammate Lincoln McCarthy who turned his career around at the Lions after a frustrating run of injuries.

Nakia Cockatoo celebrates a goal during the 2017 preliminary final between Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval on September 22. Picture: AFL Photos

Quinton Narkle is still awaiting a contract offer and will canvass the market for any rival suitors.

Charlie Constable has a deal for next season but will seek a trade if any club comes calling in need of a big-bodied midfielder. Fellow 2017 draftee Lachie Fogarty also holds a contract for 2021 but after six games this year could also be tempted into more opportunities elsewhere.

Winger Jordan Clark, 20, had a frustrating 2020 campaign due to injury and selection, but it's hard to see the Cats entertaining interest from WA with two years left on the youngster's deal.

No.2 ruckman Darcy Fort is unsigned, however showed enough signs to suggest he warrants a new deal, while the Cats are also exploring the possibility of bringing in Category B ruck prospect Paul Tsapatolis.

Others without deals for next year include Jacob Kennerley, James Parsons, Blake Schlensog, Ben Jarvis and Jake Tarca.