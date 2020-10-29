Cam Guthrie in action for the Cats. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG midfielder Cam Guthrie's stunning breakout year has been capped with a maiden best and fairest.

Guthrie (228 votes), who also claimed his first All-Australian blazer in 2020, edged out Tom Hawkins (224) and Mark Blicavs (221) in a tight finish to the 'Carji' Greeves Medal count.

Eight-time All-Australian Patrick Dangerfield and midfielder Mitch Duncan rounded out the top-five, ahead of Sam Menegola fresh off a career-best season.

Cam Guthrie and Patrick Dangerfield lead teammates off GMHBA Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

Defenders Jack Henry and Mark O'Connor both recorded top-10 finishes for the first time.

Guthrie praised the club's staff for working through an interrupted 2020 campaign and highlighted the work of coach Chris Scott and his relationship with assistants Nigel Lappin and Matthew Knights.

"I'd love to give a big thank you to Scotty for being a great coach and person around the club for the last 10 years," Guthrie said.

"I couldn't see myself really playing under another coach at the moment, I really enjoy our relationship."

Votes were calculated based on each player's best 20 games of the Cats' 21 matches for the season.

Blicavs and Harry Taylor shared the club's Tom Harley Best Clubman award, while small forward Brad Close was awarded the Cats' best first year player.

Skipper Joel Selwood was named the club's Community Champion for his work at the club's community camp, with the NAB AFL Auskick program and efforts in the 'Cats Care' program.

'Carji' Greeves Medal – Top 10

1. Cameron Guthrie - 228 votes

2. Tom Hawkins - 224

3. Mark Blicavs - 221

4. Patrick Dangerfield - 214.5

5. Mitch Duncan 213.5

6. Sam Menegola - 210

7. Jed Bews - 208.5

8. Jack Henry - 205

9. Mark O'Connor - 202

10. Gryan Miers - 194.5