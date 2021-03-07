NICK Daicos won't officially join Collingwood as a father-son selection until the end of this year.

But if the Magpies were able to select him ahead of time for round one next week against the Western Bulldogs, would the talented teenager be in the team?

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley is hesitant to pump up a player who isn't yet on the list, but admits the silky son of club legend Peter would be very close.

Recruiters view Daicos as a potential No.1 pick in this year's NAB AFL Draft. He's taller than his older brother and emerging Magpies midfielder Josh, and has been training with the club one day a week over the past month as part of their Academy program.

Alongside him has been Youseph Dib, a member of the Pies' Next Generation Academy also eligible for the 2021 intake.

The Pies cleared out their first-round pick in the 2021 draft knowing they would be matching an early bid for Daicos, and Buckley said he had fitted in seamlessly.

"Both of them have been exceptional," he told AFL.com.au.

"They're great kids, they front up, they work hard and want to learn – which you think is a given but it's appreciated and it's so easy to work with young men like that – but from a talent perspective, specifically with Nick, there's no disputing his absolute talent. He already looks strong, quick, low to the ground – the Daicos trait.

"Very powerful. Left foot, right foot. Talent wise there's no question. Effort, attitude wise he looks really good."

Daicos will spend this season playing at NAB League level with the Oakleigh Chargers before the end-of-year NAB AFL Under-19 Championships with Vic Metro's program.

He played alongside Gold Coast's gun young pair Matt Rowell and Noah Anderson at school level in Melbourne and Buckley said he would be right in consideration for selection in round one – if he was available to choose.

"We don't want to put any pressure on him, and we feel like we're going to provide an environment for him to get the best out of his footy. We've seen Josh take a couple of years but last year really step it up and we expect him to go again," Buckley said.

"But a definitive yes or no would [Nick] get a game [in round one]? He wouldn't be far away because he's got attributes and underneath all of that he loves the game and Peter deserves a lot of credit for that.

"All of his boys love the game of footy and they've got a footy in their hands more than anyone else that I've seen in recent memory. So there's no surprise why they're so skilful."