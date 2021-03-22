Bulldogs star Bailey Smith in action against Collingwood in round one on March 19, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

EIGHT players including three-time Norm Smith medallist Dustin Martin and Port Adelaide midfielder Travis Boak have opened their 2021 seasons with a bang, securing a perfect 10 votes from the coaches in round one.

Melbourne defender Steven May, Hawthorn's 2018 Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell and Western Bulldogs young gun Bailey Smith also impressed the coaches, while Adelaide forward Taylor Walker's vintage performance in the Crows' upset win over Geelong gained him maximum votes.

Check out who polled in round one from your club below and the full leaderboard at the bottom.

Richmond v Carlton

10 Dustin Martin (RICH)

7 Jack Graham (RICH)

6 Samuel Walsh (CARL)

5 Jack Riewoldt (RICH)

1 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

1 Kane Lambert (RICH)

Collingwood v Western Bulldogs

10 Bailey Smith (WB)

8 Darcy Moore (COLL)

4 Bailey Williams (WB)

4 Jack Macrae (WB)

3 Laitham Vandermeer (WB)

1 Alex Keath (WB)

Melbourne v Fremantle

10 Steven May (MELB)

7 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

7 Jake Lever (MELB)

4 Tom McDonald (MELB)

2 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

Adelaide v Geelong

10 Taylor Walker (ADEL)

4 Brodie Smith (ADEL)

4 Rory Laird (ADEL)

3 Rory Sloane (ADEL)

3 Ben Keays (ADEL)

2 Jordon Butts (ADEL)

2 Lachlan Sholl (ADEL)

1 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

1 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)

Essendon v Hawthorn

10 Tom Mitchell (HAW)

8 Jaeger O'Meara (HAW)

5 Zach Merrett (ESS)

4 Andrew McGrath (ESS)

2 Will Day (HAW)

1 Changkuoth Jiath (HAW)

Brisbane v Sydney

10 Callum Mills (SYD)

7 Errol Gulden (SYD)

7 Tom Hickey (SYD)

3 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

2 Dayne Zorko (BL)

1 Harry Cunningham (SYD)

North Melbourne v Port Adelaide

10 Travis Boak (PORT)

8 Orazio Fantasia (PORT)

4 Dan Houston (PORT)

4 Jaidyn Stephenson (NMFC)

3 Ollie Wines (PORT)

1 Steven Motlop (PORT)

Greater Western Sydney v St Kilda

10 Tim Membrey (STK)

6 Jade Gresham (STK)

5 Jacob Hopper (GWS)

3 Matt Flynn (GWS)

3 Harry Perryman (GWS)

2 Hunter Clark (STK)

1 Sebastian Ross (STK)

West Coast v Gold Coast

8 Tim Kelly (WCE)

7 Oscar Allen (WCE)

5 Dom Sheed (WCE)

4 Shannon Hurn (WCE)

2 David Swallow (GCFC)

2 Jack Bowes (GCFC)

1 Tom Barrass (WCE)

1 Jack Lukosius (GCFC)

LEADERBOARD

10 Travis Boak PORT

10 Dustin Martin RICH

10 Steven May MELB

10 Tim Membrey STK

10 Callum Mills SYD

10 Tom Mitchell HAW

10 Bailey Smith WB

10 Taylor Walker ADEL

8 Orazio Fantasia PORT

8 Tim Kelly WCE

8 Darcy Moore COLL

8 Jaeger O'Meara HAW

7 Oscar Allen WCE

7 Jack Graham RICH

7 Errol Gulden SYD

7 Tom Hickey SYD

7 Jake Lever MELB

7 Clayton Oliver MELB

6 Jade Gresham STK

6 Sam Walsh CARL