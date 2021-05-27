Footscray's Will Hayes in action against Frankston on May 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

VICTORIA'S lockdown has meant that all VFL and VFLW games and the round of NAB League contests set to be played this weekend will be cancelled.

The State Government's seven-day lockdown period, which begins on Thursday at 11.59pm AEST, will see all second-tier matches for the men and womens' competitions postponed.

This includes Thursday night's clash between Frankston and Richmond that was set to begin at 7.10pm but will not be played.

Although the game would have been played before the lockdown begins, the AFL believed it was in the best interests of the safety of the community to not go ahead with the game, as well as challenges with Richmond’s playing list with the Tigers bracing to head to Sydney.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel: Jai Newcombe making waves ahead of mid-season draft VFL gun Jai Newcombe has earned a strong reputation after starring for Box Hill Hawks this season

VFL matches between Brisbane and the Giants in Brisbane and Gold Coast and Aspley at Metricon Stadium will also not proceed, with the Northern Bullants not travelling to Queensland and Carlton's VFL side also not heading to New South Wales for their matches.

"The AFL has prepared for this situation and the inclusion of three allocated byes for all VFL clubs provides flexibility with the fixture," the AFL's statement said.

"The VFLW home and away season has two games remaining before a scheduled bye and the AFL will work through a revised fixture for all clubs."

With community sport stopped as a result of the snap lockdown, round six NAB League games in Victoria will also not go ahead, with the Oakleigh Chargers’ trip to Tasmania also postponed given the difficulty in travelling from Victoria.

The NAB AFLW Under-19 Championships game between Queensland and Vic Metro has also been cancelled for this weekend.