- A look at last night's game as a young star emerges
- Danger signs for Cats in top-four race
- Are we seeing a change in David Teague already?
- Robert Harvey makes early statement
- What's on the line for St Kilda?
In this episode ...
0:44 - 'We talked about it as being a Floyd Mayweather Manny Pacquioa type of bout, we ended up getting a Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul outcome'
1:03 - It was a statement win by the Lions, but I wouldn't be losing faith in the Cats
1:28 - If Port Adelaide beats Sydney, the Cats can drop out of the top four
2:26 - Every single year under Chris Fagan, the Lions have made a significant step
3:01 - I didn't know how good Deven Robertson was going to be
4:05 - Geelong's forwards were terrible last night collectively
4:57 - Harris Andrews is back to his All-Australian best
6:57 - If David Teague is going to go down as part of this review, he may as well go down speaking this way
8:40 - 'He was honest, and I think that's what Blues fans want'
9:04 - Five coaches held press conferences in Melbourne yesterday ... four of them were held in person
12:09 - Robert Harvey's statement
14:30 - Tonight it's time for the St Kilda Football Club to stand up