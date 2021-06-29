Marc Murphy with his son Max after the win over Adelaide in round 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON veteran Marc Murphy remains on track to reach his 300th game later this year, despite being ruled out for the next fortnight after exiting Sunday's victory over Adelaide with a calf injury.

Murphy, who needs just four more appearances to become only the sixth Blues player in the club's history to reach the landmark 300-game milestone, hurt his calf in the opening stages of last weekend's clash at Marvel Stadium.

He was replaced by medical substitute Nic Newman, with scans on Monday revealing the 33-year-old had sustained a low-grade calf strain that will rule him out of the side's next two matches against Fremantle and Geelong.

Murphy, who is uncontracted beyond this season, had been facing a nervous stretch to see if he would make the 300-game mark after starting a round 11 defeat to Sydney as the substitute before being dropped for a loss to Greater Western Sydney.

He returned against Adelaide, but a fortnight on the sidelines will mean Murphy must feature in four of the club's last six games to join Craig Bradley, Bruce Doull, Kade Simpson, John Nicholls and Stephen Silvagni as 300-game Carlton players.

Murphy, the No.1 selection in the 2005 draft, is a two-time best and fairest winner, became an All-Australian and won the AFL Coaches' Association Player of the Year in 2011 and spent six years as the club's captain between 2013-18.