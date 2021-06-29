Vic Country players take to the field ahead of the U17 Championships match against Vic Metro on June 26, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE CONCLUSION of the NAB AFL Under-17s Championships, which was due to take place in Queensland next week, has been postponed.

Players from around the country in every state and territory were set to descend on the Gold Coast next week for the culmination of the under-17s carnival, with games fixtured for Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The beginning of the under-19s championships was also set to be played at Metricon Stadium next Thursday between Vic Metro and the Allies, however all games will be rescheduled due to the growing COVID-19 restrictions around the country.

The end of the under-17s championships was set to see recruiters from every AFL club head to Queensland, with player agents from around the country also booked in to attend to scout the next generation of talent.

However the AFL will now look to amend the fixture and play the remaining games of the under-17 carnival at a later date, with the Flying Boomerangs match for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men to also be rescheduled.

"The challenges surrounding border closures and community lockdowns has made it difficult for the nine remaining games of the Championships to proceed as planned given the interstate travel of players, coaches and officials," the AFL said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The AFL remains committed to playing these games and will explore all possible arrangements to ensure talent are provided with the opportunity to play representative football for their state and territory."

The boys under-19s championships had already been delayed this season to be mainly played at the end of the season rather than its usual mid-year slot, but Vic Metro and the Allies had been due to open the carnival at Metricon Stadium on July 8.

The League is working through its options for that game next week, as well as the NAB AFLW under-19 championships clash between Queensland and Vic Metro that was scheduled for next week.

"The details of arrangements for these games will be confirmed shortly," it said.