BRISBANE forward Eric Hipwood has suffered a suspected ACL injury.

Hipwood landed awkwardly in a first-quarter marking contest against St Kilda at Metricon Stadium and was immediately assisted from the field holding his left knee.

The club confirmed it feared the worst.

If scans – likely to be Monday – confirm a rupture to the ACL, he will be the second Lion to suffer such an injury at Metricon Stadium this year.

Former No.1 draft pick Cam Rayner had his season ruined with the same problem during the pre-season.

Hipwood is in the midst of a strong sixth season for Brisbane, kicking 26 goals from 15 games.