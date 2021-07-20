Lachie Neale before the round three clash between Collingwood and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium on April 1, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

LACHIE Neale has left Brisbane's Tuesday morning training session holding his right shoulder.

The Brownlow medallist headed to the Gabba changerooms immediately following a quick chat to the Lions' medical team.

He was holding his right wrist to support the shoulder.

It was the same shoulder Neale injured in round 15 against Geelong when he left the field but miraculously returned to play the game out.

Lachie Neale hurts his shoulder against Geelong in R14, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Neale has endured an injury-interrupted season, playing 11 of the 17 games following ankle surgery and a calf niggle.

Brisbane plays Gold Coast at the Gabba on Saturday.

More to come