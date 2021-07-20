ADELAIDE and Port Adelaide are preparing to fly to Victoria on Tuesday afternoon after South Australia was sent into a snap seven-day lockdown earlier in the day.

Crows and Power players, coaches and officials will board a chartered flight bound for Melbourne after being informed of the decision late on Tuesday morning.

The Power had been scheduled to play against Collingwood at the Adelaide Oval on Friday night, while the Crows had been expected to host Hawthorn a day later. The location of both games is now up in the air.

Travis Boak during a portrait session ahead of game 300. Picture: Getty Images

South Australia confirmed its COVID-19 cluster had grown to five on Tuesday with premier Steven Marshall announcing lockdown would begin from 6pm ACST.

While Victoria is in the midst of its own lockdown that has been extended until July 27, it will allow greater flexibility for the SA clubs to train after they had been told they wouldn't be able to do so in their home state.

It means 10 clubs will be based in Victoria as of Tuesday night, with Essendon currently located in Queensland along with Brisbane, Gold Coast, GWS and Sydney. St Kilda, meantime, is in quarantine in Perth ahead of its clash against West Coast on Saturday.

Lance Franklin and the Swans celebrate their round 18 win over Greater Western Sydney at Metricon Stadium on July 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne, Richmond and the Western Bulldogs all played games in Queensland in round 18 but returned home over the weekend.

The Power's clash with Collingwood is set to be gun midfielder Travis Boak's 300th match – drawing him equal with current club games record holder Kane Cornes.

The Crows had originally been scheduled to play against the Western Bulldogs in round 19 before the League flipped its round 20 fixture with the Hawks into this weekend as one of three changes announced on Monday.