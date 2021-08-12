SOUTH Adelaide has had many recruiters watching its games throughout the past couple of seasons, with eyes on potential No.1 pick Jason Horne and possible first-round selections Arlo Draper and Matt Roberts.

But another talent from the Panthers has shot into draft calculations, with midfielder Isaac Birt pushing into the conversation after a consistent season in South Adelaide's under-18s side.

The wingman is a hard-running left-footer who is a good user of the ball and has averaged 21 disposals at 85 per cent disposal efficiency as well as five inside 50s across this season.

It has seen him be elevated into the wing position of AFL.com.au's rolling NAB AFL Draft team of the year this week as one of two additions.

Birt is joined in the side by Jacob van Rooyen, who produced the best game of his season last week with a haul of six goals for Claremont's colts side.

The versatile van Rooyen has played at WAFL league level this season as well as having stints as a key defender, but the 194cm prospect had a season-high 22 disposals and nine marks as he booted 6.2.

Jacob van Rooyen during a NAB AFL Academy training session in April. Picture: AFL Photos

He takes a spot in the rolling team's forward pocket alongside fellow West Australian key forward Jye Amiss, who continued his stellar season with six goals last week as well.

Midfielder Hugh Jackson and small forward Jesse Motlop came out of the line-up, with country Victorian prospects getting a chance to show their wares and break into the rolling side when they return for NAB League games on Sunday.