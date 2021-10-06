Tyson Stengle kicks the ball during the round 17 match between Adelaide and Carlton in 2020. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG has confirmed its interest in former Adelaide and Richmond small forward Tyson Stengle.

Stengle had his contract terminated by the Crows last year after a series of off-field indiscretions, but starred for Woodville-West Torrens in the SANFL in 2021.

The 22-year-old has attracted the attention of multiple AFL clubs and is a cousin of retired champion Eddie Betts, who is joining the Cats in a development role.

Tyson Stengle celebrates a goal with Eddie Betts at Metricon Stadium in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Stengle lived with Betts when both were at the Crows in 2019.

"We think he's had a terrific period with Woodville-West Torrens, in a premiership team," Geelong list manager Stephen Wells told SEN.

"We do have some interest in Tyson. We haven't committed to him yet, it's not just us who want him.

"He'll have to make that decision himself."

Meanwhile, the club confirmed new deals for Rhys Stanley, Gary Rohan, Brad Close, Zach Guthrie and Francis Evans, which leaves Charlie Constable and Oscar Brownless as the only two Cats without a deal.

"We have worked to secure these contracts and are pleased that Rhys, Gary, Brad, Zach and Francis have committed to the club," Geelong’s general manager of football Simon Lloyd said.

"Frank is an up and coming player and we believe he can play well at AFL level. Zach played his best footy this season, while Rhys, Gary and Brad were mainstays of our team this year. All have a strong desire to continue develop their football and make strong contributions to the club."