ANDREW Mackie has been elevated to Geelong's list manager, with Stephen Wells to remain at the club as recruiting manager.

As flagged earlier this year, Wells stepped down from his position as list manager and recruiting boss with Mackie taking on a lot of the list management responsibilities during the year.

Wells joined the club in 1984 and has been credited for building the Cats' 2007-11 dynasty with his knack for finding talent in the draft.

Geelong recruiting manager Stephen Wells during the 2019 NAB AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

"We have been working in conjunction with Stephen all year to look at what is the best set up for both the now and the future," Geelong general manager of football Simon Lloyd said.

"Andrew has taken on a lot of the list management responsibilities through the year and we all believe he is ready to take that role on a full-time basis.

"At the same time, we are really pleased that Stephen will continue as our recruiting manager. He continues to be at the top of his profession and still has the enthusiasm and drive to continue. Stephen will also be a good sounding board for Andrew and others in the team.

"Stephen and Andrew have a strong relationship and work well together. This structure will stand the club in good stead for years to come."

Mackie, a three-time premiership player at the Cats, played 280 games and joined the recruiting team following his retirement at the end of 2017.

The 37-year-old steps into the list manager role after a four-year apprenticeship under Wells.