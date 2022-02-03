NORTH Melbourne young gun Tarryn Thomas will remain at Arden Street until at least the end of 2024 after signing a two-year contract extension.

The highly skilled midfielder/forward is coming off a breakout 2021 season in which he averaged more than 18 disposals and kicked 24 goals from 21 matches.

.@TarrynThomas26 is ???????? he wants to be a Roo ?



Good news, North fans... Tarryn's with us at least until the end of 2024. ??? pic.twitter.com/4zH8o8buzW — North Melbourne (@NMFCOfficial) February 3, 2022

His best performance for the year came in the club's round 19 win over Carlton when he kicked four goals from 23 possessions.

Thomas also finished in eighth place in the Syd Barker Medal in just his third season at the Kangaroos.

"Tarryn is a very important player for our club and we are delighted to have him commit for a further two years," general manager of football talent Brady Rawlings said.

"He's highly skilled but he also plays with a hard edge. He took his game to the next level in 2021 and we look forward to seeing that progression into this year and beyond.

"To have him commit until at least the end of 2024 is a fantastic result for all parties."

The 21-year-old was taken at pick No.8 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft as a priority selection from the Roos' Next Generation Academy in Tasmania.