NORTH Melbourne is hopeful that midfielder Jed Anderson will make a return to the club "in the next couple of weeks", but is wary that the clock is ticking on a decision as to whether he will receive a second COVID-19 vaccination.

Anderson remains in Darwin and has not yet reported to Arden Street for pre-season training, having so far failed to receive his second vaccination shot following an adverse reaction to his first injection.

The AFL's vaccination policy dictated that Victorian-based players must have been double-vaccinated by November 26 last year in order to return for pre-season training this summer, with Anderson instead completing his program in Darwin.

In an exclusive interview with AFL.com.au, Kangaroos coach David Noble said Anderson would be alerted to potential timeframes surrounding his decision soon and indicated that his future will be determined within the next month.

Jed Anderson celebrates a goal during the round 22 clash between North Melbourne and Sydney at Marvel Stadium on August 14, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

"There’s obviously timeframes that we’ve got to work towards," Noble said.

"I know (general manager of football performance) Dan McPherson and (general manager of football talent) Brady Rawlings are in constant dialogue with Jed. We’re hopeful that things settle in the next couple of weeks for him and he’s able to come back to training.

"We’re still hopeful that he’ll be back, we just probably don’t know that timeframe. We know that February or March period is the time where we’ve got to see something. Fingers crossed, he gets back."

Clubs can move players who fail to adhere to the AFL's vaccination policy to the inactive list, but must do so before March 9 in order to replace them via pre-season Supplemental Selection Period (SSP) rules.

Should they not do so by March 9, clubs will have to wait until the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft – which last year was held on June 2, or after round 11 – before being able to replace them.

Jed Anderson is congratulated by teammates during the round 22 clash between North Melbourne and Sydney at Marvel Stadium on August 14, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

North Melbourne currently has one list spot already vacant, but is almost certain to offer that position to former Adelaide forward Tom Lynch, while ex-Melbourne defender Marty Hore is another currently involved at the club as a train-on player.

"We do [have to give Anderson a deadline for a decision], that’s the business side of things, but the personal side is to make sure the support is there," Noble said.

"I’ve said to him all the way along that we’ll be there to support you as an individual with what you need to do. There’s the other stream, that 'Frosty' (McPherson) needs to have that conversation and say there are some dates you’ve got to work towards.

"We’re trying to support him as best as we can from that side of things. We’ll work to hopefully get a good outcome for both people."

Jed Anderson slots a goal during the round 23 clash between Adelaide and North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval on August 22, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Meanwhile, there were emotional scenes at North Melbourne this week when much-loved veteran Ben Cunnington returned to the club after undergoing a nine-week course of chemotherapy to treat a secondary testicular cancer diagnosis.

Cunnington said he was "feeling well enough to drop in and say g'day", with Noble revealing that his surprise visit lifted the mood of everyone involved in the football club.

Ben Cunnington joins a North Melbourne pre-season session on February 2, 2022. Picture: nmfc.com.au

"He's good and he seems in good spirits," Noble said.

"We're just following the protocols of making sure that his health is in the right spot and he takes his time. He wandered down in his shorts and his tank top and he was in the back of the group, but it was great to see him with a big smile on his face.

"We're just going to take our time with him. There's no hurry. His health is the No.1 priority and, touch wood, things seem to be heading in the right direction at the moment."