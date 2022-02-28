The AFL wishes to advise the Match Review of AFL Pre-Season Practice Matches has been completed. Two charges were laid with no further incidents requiring a detailed explanation.



Charges laid:



Jack Ziebell, North Melbourne, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Ben Brown, Melbourne, during the fourth quarter of the Pre-Season Practice Match between Melbourne and North Melbourne, played at Casey Fields on Thursday February 24, 2022.



In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Darcy Wilmot, Brisbane Lions, has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Ned McHenry, Adelaide Crows, during the third quarter of the Pre-Season Practice Match between the Brisbane Lions and Adelaide Crows, played at Metricon Stadium on Friday February 25, 2022.



In summary, the player can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Medium Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.