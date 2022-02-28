ADELAIDE has ruled out high-profile recruit Jordan Dawson form this weekend's AAMI Community Series clash with Port Adelaide due to calf soreness.

The 24-year-old has been on light training duties but the Crows are hopeful he will be in contention for round one when they take on Fremantle on March 20.

High performance manager Darren Burgess said the club was taking a conservative approach with the former Swan.



"Ideally, Jordan would have been able to get a game under his belt this weekend but our eye is on round one and making sure he is right to go," Burgess said.

"He has done the work over pre-season and has put himself in a good position so we don't expect this setback to be significant."

Lachlan Murphy continues to make strong progress from neck surgery in December and is on track to return to contact training in the next fortnight, while Paul Seedsman is still rebuilding his training loads due to lingering concussion symptoms from a head knock pre-Christmas.



Both Elliott Himmelberg, who has recovered from a hamstring injury, and Wayne Milera, who missed last year with a knee injury, are expected to play at either AFL or SANFL level this weekend.