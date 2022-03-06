GEELONG defender Tom Stewart will miss Monday's AAMI Community Series clash against Gold Coast, with several senior Cats joining him on the sidelines for the final tune-up ahead of round one.

Stewart was in fine form during the Cats' practice match against Richmond last Saturday and it is unclear if his omission against the Suns is injury-related.

Teammates Mitch Duncan, Gary Rohan, Sam Menegola and recruit Jon Ceglar are other notable omissions for Monday's clash at Metricon Stadium.

The Suns are boosted by the return of Jack Lukosius and captain Jarrod Witts after injury-interrupted pre-seasons, with key defender Rory Thompson also returning.

The Cats have named an otherwise strong squad, with Patrick Dangerfield, Joel Selwood, Tom Hawkins and Jeremy Cameron all featuring for the second straight week.

Rhys Stanley will again lead the Cats' ruck in the absence of Ceglar.

The Suns' youth will be on show, although young midfielder/forward Elijah Hollands is a notable absentee after also missing the Suns' practice match against Port Adelaide.

Gold Coast v Geelong at Metricon Stadium, 6.40pm AEST

GOLD COAST

B: W.Powell 27 S.Collins 25 S.Lemmens 23

HB: C.Graham 46 C.Ballard 10 L.Weller 14

C: B.Ellis 4 N.Anderson 15 R.Atkins 2

HF: B.Ainsworth 9 L.Casboult 30 J.Lukosius 13

F: N.Holman 7 M.Chol 1 I.Rankine 22

Foll: J.Witts - C 28 T.Miller 11 M.Rowell 18

I/C: A.Davies 5 B.Fiorini 8 S.Flanders 26 D.Macpherson 44 N.Moyle 49 D.Swallow 24 A.Sexton 6 R.Thompson 16

Emerg: C.Burgess 29 J.Corbett 19 J.Jeffrey 40 O.Markov 17

Notable absentees: Jack Bowes, Ben King, Charlie Constable, Sam Day, Elijah Hollands

GEELONG

B: Z.Guthrie 39 M.Blicavs 46 S.De Koning 16

HB: Z.Tuohy 2 J.Kolodjashnij 8 J.Bews 24

C: B.Close 45 C.Guthrie 29 I.Smith 7

HF: S.Higgins 4 E.Ratugolea 17 T.Stengle 18

F: J.Cameron 5 T.Hawkins 26 M.Holmes 9

Foll: R.Stanley 1 P.Dangerfield 35 B.Parfitt 3

I/C: T.Atkins 30 S.Neale 33 N.Stevens 21 L.Dahlhaus 40 F.Evans 31 Q.Narkle 19 J.Selwood - C 14 C.Stephens 12

Emerg: M.Knevitt 10 C.Whyte 11 O.Dempsey 28 P.Tsapatolis 36

Notable absentees: Mitch Duncan, Tom Stewart, Gary Rohan, Sam Menegola, Jack Henry, Gryan Miers, Jonathon Ceglar