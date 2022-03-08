Mitchell Cox in action during a Brisbane training session on February 23, 2022. Picture: lions.com.au

BRISBANE has secured Williamstown midfielder Mitchell Cox under the pre-season Supplemental Selection Period (SSP) rules.

Cox, 24, spent two weeks training at the Lions, playing VFL practice matches against Gold Coast and Southport, and did enough to give him the nod for the club's final list spot.

Brisbane lodged the paperwork earlier on Tuesday and have now signed Cox ahead of Wednesday's SSP deadline.

Mitch Cox during a Brisbane training session at Yeronga on February 23, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The door was opened for his signature following Cam Ellis-Yolmen's failure to meet the AFL's COVID-19 protocols, putting him on the inactive list.

Cox is a 181cm midfielder and showed enough versatility in his 11 games at Frankstown last year to pique Brisbane's interest.

He averaged 22 disposals and was an excellent goalkicking option when pushed to half-forward.