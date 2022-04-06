MELBOURNE will give Sam Weideman another week to build some momentum in its AFL side, with the young forward named ahead of Ben Brown for Thursday night's clash against Port Adelaide.

Brown is due to exit the AFL's health and safety protocols on Thursday morning, hours before the game against the Power. However, with the team flying to South Australia on Wednesday, Weideman retains his place after a career-best four goals last week.

Premiership defender Jake Lever returns from a plantar fascia injury for his first appearance of the season, replacing Joel Smith – who himself has entered the AFL's health and safety protocols – as the side's only change.

It means that fellow premiership defender Harrison Petty will likely make his return to action through the VFL, with Melbourne revealing earlier this week that he is now available following off-season calf surgery.

Port Adelaide has also made only one change as it chases its first victory of the season, with experienced defender Tom Clurey set to return from a knee injury to replace the injured Sam Skinner.

Skinner was withdrawn from last week's Showdown loss to Adelaide with an ankle problem, joining fellow defender Aliir Aliir on the sidelines. His replacement – medical substitute Martin Frederick – has again been named among the emergencies.

Like Brown, veteran forward Robbie Gray is also due to come out of the AFL's health and safety protocols on Thursday morning. However, Port Adelaide will also take no risks with the player after coach Ken Hinkley described his chances of playing as "unreasonable".

Port Adelaide v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.Clurey

Out: S.Skinner (omitted), M.Frederick (omitted)

Last week's sub: M.Frederick (replaced S.Skinner)

MELBOURNE

In: J.Lever

Out: J.Smith (HS Protocol), T.Bedford (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Toby Bedford