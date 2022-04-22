GREATER Western Sydney talisman Toby Greene makes his return in Friday night's massive clash against St Kilda at Manuka Oval.

The superstar was hit with a three-game suspension last September for making contact with umpire Matt Stevic in the elimination final win over Sydney in Launceston, before that ban was doubled in October after the AFL challenged the verdict.

Since that moment, the Giants have lost a semi-final to Geelong and four of the first five games of 2022.

Precariously placed at 1-4 and with mounting pressure on out-of-contract Leon Cameron, Greene's return could be the firestarter the Giants desperately need.

Also returning to the side are ruckman Braydon Preuss and Isaac Cumming, while key forward Jesse Hogan has been managed.

The Saints meanwhile are flying on the back of four straight wins to rocket up to fourth on the ladder.

The settled side has made just one change with Jimmy Webster returning in place of SSP signing Jarrod Lienert.

Greater Western Sydney v St Kilda at Manuka Oval, 7.50pm

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Greater Western Sydney: Matt de Boer

St Kilda: Jarrod Lienert