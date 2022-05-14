St Kilda v Geelong at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
St Kilda: Marcus Windhager
Geelong: Cooper Stephens

North Melbourne v Port Adelaide at Blundstone Arena, 2.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGES
North Melbourne: Jy Simpkin (hamstring) replaced in selected side by Kyron Hayden
Port Adelaide: Nil

MEDICAL SUBS
North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzaro
Port Adelaide: Orazio Fantasia

Hawthorn v Richmond at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Hawthorn: Connor Macdonald
Richmond: Shane Edwards

