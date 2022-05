Dyson Heppell and his Essendon teammates leave the SCG after their loss to Sydney in round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Damo and Josh unpack Dyson Heppell's "staggering statements" on TV last night

- Essendon "just won't stand up for itself" in another lost season

- Why footy fans need to show more patience with Jamarra

- Grand Final start time: Will it be a twilight debut at the MCG?