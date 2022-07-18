Shane Edwards talks to Dustin Martin after Richmond beat West Coast in R16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

DUSTIN Martin and Tom Lynch have been ruled out of Richmond's important clash with Fremantle on Friday night.

Martin has been sidelined since round 16 with a hamstring injury, which was initially expected to keep him out for two weeks.

But the three-time premiership player will miss a third game, with the Tigers confirming on Monday they would be without the star at Marvel Stadium.

Lynch, also dealing with a hamstring injury, missed Saturday's shock loss to North Melbourne and will be sidelined again.

In better news, Ivan Soldo (thumb), Sydney Stack (fractured cheekbone) and Jack Ross (knee) are expected to be available, while Josh Gibcus (shoulder) could play despite being substituted against the Kangaroos.

The Tigers' loss to North saw them slump to 9-8 and left them clinging onto eighth spot.

Richmond faces a tricky run of fixtures with clashes against Brisbane and Port Adelaide following its Freo encounter, before it finishes with meetings with Hawthorn and Essendon.