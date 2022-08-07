SYDNEY coach John Longmire says what will be will be with Lance Franklin's future, but he urged people to enjoy the superstar.

The champion forward's time at the Swans may only have a few more weeks to run, with Franklin opting to halt contract renegotiations until the end of the season.

ROOS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

Longmire was quizzed about Franklin after the 35-year-old booted four goals in the Swans' 38-point win over North Melbourne on Sunday.

"He's playing well," Longmire said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Full post-match, R21: Swans Watch Sydney's press conference after round 21's match against North Melbourne

"I just think we've got to enjoy it for what it is, that's probably the way I look at it. He's been brilliant to watch for so long … let's enjoy it.

"He played good footy.

"He'll make that call at the end of the year and he's got that right. He's been playing for such a long time and given the game so much. Sometimes we can look into things and want answers in black and white … sometimes you've just got to sit back and enjoy the moment with him and see him play his footy and do his stuff."

Longmire was asked if he would be disappointed seeing Franklin in different colours next season, to which he replied: "I'm not going down that path. We've got two home and away games to go. Let's just enjoy the ride a bit with him and sit back and see what he can do."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: North Melbourne v Sydney The Kangaroos and Swans clash in round 21

The Swans host the rampaging Magpies next week in a game that will have a huge bearing on top-four and top-two positions. Collingwood heads into the SCG clash on an 11-game winning streak.

"They're the red-hot team in the competition – them and Geelong. Their ability to just keep winning has been extraordinary this year," Longmire said.

"It's a big game next week. They're playing with real speed and power and they're able to keep going. And they've obviously got the belief in themselves, as well, so we look forward to it."

Longmire said he doesn't know how severe Josh Kennedy's hamstring injury is.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Veteran Swan Kennedy suffers VFL injury blow Swans great Josh Kennedy appears to injure his left hamstring during the VFL clash against North Melbourne

The veteran has not had any AFL game time since injuring his hamstring in the round 10 loss against Carlton, but has been playing well in the reserves.

He came from the field clutching his left hamstring early in the VFL match against the Roos at Arden St. Kennedy missed a large portion of this season after damaging a tendon in his right hamstring.

Meanwhile, North Melbourne caretaker coach Leigh Adams said the Roos' players should take plenty out of the match.

North's pressure was intense, especially in the first half, and it tallied 88 points – its second highest score of the year. Full-forward Nick Larkey kicked seven goals to equal his career-best.

"We just spoke to the boys about how we got a lesson in how to play four quarters of disciplined footy. Sydney were really predictable for each other, and that's where we want to get to, but our boys fought really hard," Adams said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Full post-match, R21: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round 21's match against Sydney

"When we do play the game on our terms, we can score really heavily. Nick Larkey was really good, on a really good player in (Tom) McCartin.

"I've been really happy with our contest work, though we got a lesson tonight. We've had just four weeks to get the boys to play more positively with the ball, too. Taking that into a full pre-season, we feel we can be pretty competitive early on (next year)."

Kangaroos veteran Ben Cunnington played in the VFL in his first game at any level since round 19, 2021 after battling testicular cancer.

Cunnington finished with 18 touches (six kicks, 12 handballs), four marks and three tackles.

"The report is he got through well, and had a big smile on his face at the end of the game. We'll weigh up what's best for him," Adams said.

"We do have an interstate trip (Adelaide) off a six-day break. At a minimum we should get one AFL game out of him."