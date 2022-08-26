TOM STEWART nearly quit after his first VFL game in the hoops. Liam Jones had given him a bath under lights at Kardinia Park and he contemplated packing up and heading back to South Barwon with his tail between his legs. Fortunately for Stewart and for Geelong, he turned up again the following week and the rest is history.

The 29-year-old was named in the All-Australian side for the fourth time in just six seasons on Wednesday night, putting himself in rare company. The only defenders to earn more selections are Geelong greats Matthew Scarlett (six selections) and Corey Enright (six), plus Carlton legend Stephen Silvagni (five) and Essendon and Port Adelaide great Gavin Wanganeen (five).

Stewart is the only player to amass four All-Australian blazers across their first six seasons in the AFL. It took Jeremy McGovern only 124 games to achieve the same feat, although that was across nine years after taking until his fourth season to make his debut. Matthew Lloyd collected his fourth after 125 games, while Max Gawn need 134 and Peter Matera 140. Stewart got there in just 123 games.

It has been one hell of a rise for the no-nonsense backman who wrote himself into footy folklore in that part of the world many years ago. You know the story by now. Drafted at 22 years of age after Scarlett put him on the Cats' radar. All-Australian in his second season. Three more blazers since then. The Carji Greeves Medal last year. And now vice-captain.

Tom Stewart (L) with Geelong teammate Tom Hawkins at the 2019 All-Australian awards. Picture: AFL Photos

But despite the fast start to his AFL career, his time at GMHBA Stadium didn't get off to the perfect start. Things looked good over the pre-season after Troy Selwood invited him to trial for the VFL program at the end of 2015, but he helped reignite a struggling Blue's career before igniting his own.

"We played out here and I think it was a Thursday night game against the Northern Blues. Shane O'Bree, our VFL coach, let me know during the week that I was playing on Liam Jones. He gave me a bath, kicked five on me, and he went back into the ones and never went back to the VFL," Stewart told AFL.com.au on Wednesday.

"It was a bit of a sliding doors moment for myself. I was always of the opinion that if it didn't work out, I would go back to South (Barwon) fitter, more professional and a better player. I got named again the following week and I think I had 24 or 25 (disposals) and kicked two (goals) off a back flank and that set me up for the rest of the year and put me on an upward trajectory."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Star Cat on life after footy and lessons learned Star Geelong defender Tom Stewart speaks exclusively to AFL.com.au ahead of the 2022 Toyota AFL finals series

By midway through the 2016 VFL season, legendary Geelong recruiter Stephen Wells organised a meeting with Stewart and O'Bree, as well as Steve Hocking, who was then the football operation boss, but is now CEO.

It was there where Geelong told him for the first time that they wanted him. They were sold after only a few months and wanted him to end his season on the spot so he could undergo the shoulder reconstruction he had needed for a couple of years.

"I remember vividly during the week that 'Scarlo' tapped me on the shoulder and said ''Wellsy' wants to meet ya'. I thought that was a bit strange; I'd never had a formal meeting with him ever," he said.

"The new stand here was under construction and we met in a cold portable office out the back. The guys asked my opinion on how I was going and where I saw my footy and let me know that they were pretty keen on me as a player and had left a good enough impression for them to draft me later in the year."

Tom Stewart in action during Geelong's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round 14, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Stewart wanted to finish the season in the VFL program and help them win a premiership, choosing to play out the year rather than being hidden out of sight. That meant more and more recruiters started taking notice of the uncompromising defender. More than 10 clubs enquired about him, including Gold Coast, Essendon and the Western Bulldogs. But it was Fremantle who was the most interested, sitting down with Stewart on four different occasions despite him making it clear his desire was to stay in the area and play for Geelong.

"I did have a fair bit of interest (from Fremantle) in my draft year, whether it was legitimate or just them being professional. Fremantle were pretty keen. They sent a few people over to chat; they sent their sports psych over to chat," he said.

ALL AUSTRALIAN TEAM See who made the cut in 2022

"I was very much of the opinion that I was all in on footy – that was never a question – it was just if things didn’t potentially go right for me, my life was set up over here. My partner was from here, I had a qualification with my trade and I was pretty keen to stay in Geelong.

"I love this town; I've been here longer than I haven't; this is home to me. I was desperate to play for the Cats. They gave me my chance in the VFL. They gave me the start and I was very keen to repay that faith."

Tom Stewart grabs the ball during Geelong's clash against Adelaide in round 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Cats pounced with pick No.40 in the 2016 NAB AFL Draft, leaving Fremantle to select Brennan Cox with the very next pick and Luke Ryan at pick No.66. The Dockers were resigned to the fact Stewart may not come if they picked him – or seek a trade home as soon as possible – but it hasn't stopped them watching on with admiration from afar.

While Brisbane star Hugh McCluggage has been named in the All-Australian squad four years in a row without securing a spot in the final 22, Ryan and Shai Bolton are the only two other players to earn selection in the team of the year from the 2016 draft class. Tim Taranto, Jy Simpkin, Jordan Ridley, Sean Darcy and Ryan are the only other players to win a club best and fairest so far.

One thing Stewart is yet to add to his CV is the thing he wants the most: a premiership. Geelong has been a powerhouse since 2007, winning three flags, making two other Grand Finals and reaching six other preliminary finals.

Tom Stewart leads Geelong out against Greater Western Sydney in round eight, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

But the Cats haven't won a premiership since 2011 – only Joel Selwood, Tom Hawkins and Mitch Duncan played that day – and have only two other premiership players on the list – Isaac Smith and Luke Dahlhaus. They came close in 2020 when they led Richmond at half-time before being overrun at the Gabba. That memory still hurts Stewart, who had to move on quickly from the defeat when his wife gave birth to the couple's first child in a Brisbane hospital three days later.

"I think I would be lying if I said it didn’t still burn," he said.

"I was part of that group and I think the vast majority of our playing group was part of that experience. I don't think it has any extra benefit on our group, but I still think about it and think about that opportunity we have had in the past. But looking forward, I think 2022 is a completely different group, different feeling, different aspect on the year. Personally it still burns that we lost that one."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Club Champion: Highlights of Stewart's 2021 season Geelong star Tom Stewart wins the Carji Greeves medal

Almost everything has gone to plan since Stewart went from a part-time footballer, full-time carpenter to a permanent member of Chris Scott's back six. He broke his collarbone in 2020 and suffered a Lisfranc injury late last year, but has barely missed a game.

This year he found himself at the centre of a storm after a late hit on Dion Prestia resulted in a four-game suspension and fierce scrutiny following the out of character incident that left the Richmond midfielder in a bad way and brought Stewart's character into question.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Stewart in hot water after Prestia KO'd in this incident Tom Stewart will face a nervous wait after a high bump knocks out Dion Prestia

"It was tough; it was really tough," he said.

"Rightly or wrongly, I showed that on the field because it did hurt me. I don't believe I'm that person; I don't believe I've ever been that person, but in that moment, I chose that action that ultimately resulted in knocking Dion out.

"People from pundits to the punters can commentate and tell me who I am and what I've done, but I know deep down that's not me. I know now, having lived through that, that's not going to define who I am.

"The first few days leading into the Tribunal was tough. I'll be honest, I did think I was that person for a few days. But having reflected, thought through it, and understood that it was a misjudged moment followed by a poor action. And that's not reflective on who I am or what I'm about.

"I made a mistake. I think the most important thing for me was to own it. Obviously I was disappointed getting a month because that's a massive chunk of footy to miss and the team was going so well and I love being a part of the group. For me, personally, I had to own it. I made the mistake and it was my actions to own. I couldn't live with myself if I fought that. I left myself to the Tribunal and whatever their decision was I just had to live with that."

It is that response and remorse that underlines why many inside the Geelong Football Club believe the Cats are in good hands if it is Stewart who replaces Joel Selwood, whenever the iconic leader decides to hand over the baton.

Joel Selwood and Tom Stewart during Geelong's Official Team Photo Day at GMHBA Stadium on February 2, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Stewart is a Geelong person to his core. He still feels indebted to the club for giving him an opportunity at 22, even after such a significant contribution to the football program. It is one reason why there has never been any speculation regarding his future. He doesn't want to play anywhere else.

And while the tattoos and manic style of play indicate an element of looseness to his personality, Stewart is a classic case of not judging a book by its cover. He is a deep thinker with old fashioned values, a prolific reader often found in deep conversation with executives, board members and high-ranking football figures, always trying to consume knowledge.

When his playing days are over, don't be surprised if he transitions into list management with Andrew Mackie, footy operations with Simon Lloyd or coaching. But right now, it is all about September. The Cats finished two games clear on top of the ladder after winning their final 13 games of the home and away season. They were rewarded with five players named in the All-Australian side and will be the team to beat next month.

Lucky he didn't pack up and head back to South Barwon after Jones kicked five on him on that Thursday night in early 2016.