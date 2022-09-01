Oscar McInerney in the hands of the trainers during Brisbane's elimination final against Richmond in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE ruckman Oscar McInerney has been substituted out of Thursday night's elimination final inside the opening minutes due to concussion.

The 28-year-old was involved in a collision with Richmond midfielder Jack Ross and had to be helped off the ground in the arms of trainers after a nasty clash of heads.

A little more than 90 seconds of game time had expired at the time of the collision, and he was taken from the field a short time later.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Rioli's big opener after Big O crashes hard Daniel Rioli kicks the opening goal of the game only moments after Oscar McInerney goes down with a worrying injury concern

On a night when the Victorian should have been celebrating his 100th AFL game after being plucked out of the VFL as a 22-year-old, McInerney will now enter concussion protocols, meaning he needs Brisbane to progress to a preliminary final if he is to play again in 2022.

Callum Ah Chee, who started the game as the medi-sub, was quickly activated and made an instant impact, picking up four disposals by quarter time, including three shots on goal (1.2).

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App

LIONS v TIGERS Follow it LIVE

Chris Fagan will now need to turn to key forwards Joe Daniher and Dan McStay to ruck against Tigers co-captain Toby Nankervis for the remainder of the game.

The Lions have previously used ruckman Darcy Fort as a medi-sub three times this season, including most recently against Richmond in round 20, but he wasn't selected tonight.

Oscar McInerney is taken from the ground in Brisbane's elimination final against Richmond in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Fort played in Brisbane's loss to Southport in a VFL qualifying final last weekend and is set to face Carlton in Moreton Bay on Saturday.

If Brisbane progresses past Richmond tonight, Fort may be pulled out of that match to keep him fresh for a semi-final next weekend.