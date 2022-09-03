The enigma that is Gary Rohan delivers

Perennially a whipping boy, Gary Rohan came up clutch in the final minutes of the game, not once, but twice. First, he soared to take a classic pack mark on the edge of the 50, kicking truly from almost directly in front to give the Cats a one-point lead. He then nearly lost control of the footy running into goal with scores level, eventually handballing off to Max Holmes for the winner. The fourth-quarter goal was Rohan's third major for the game, and while he made a few mistakes throughout the afternoon, his three were key given how well Tom Hawkins was held in front of goal.

Geelong coach Chris Scott and Gary Rohan embrace after defeating Collingwood in the 2022 qualifying final. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong finally, finally shakes off the curse of the first week of finals

While a lot of clubs would be ecstatic to be in the finals for six straight years, Geelong has lost its first week every single time – until now. But early days, it looked like the Cats were going to go down the same path, kicking 1.3 in the first quarter as the Pies piled on 3.5. Geelong now averages just eight points in the first quarters of qualifying or elimination finals dating back to 2017. A number of key Cats were well down in the opening term (including the puzzling decision to start Joel Selwood and Patrick Dangerfield on the bench), but it doesn't matter when you're in front by the final siren.

Danger man Elliott upsets Geelong's backline

The Cats have usually played Sam De Koning as their deepest defender this year, but Collingwood coach Craig McRae opted to place small Jamie Elliott as its forward in the square. It meant Geelong had to rejig a few things, with Jed Bews often the last Cat in defence, trying to man Elliott. The Pie only had eight disposals and kicked 1.2, but was a constant threat and had the potential to break the game open.

Collingwood's Jamie Elliott and Jack Ginnivan against Geelong in the 2022 qualifying finals. Picture: AFL Photos

Class forwards rise to the top

If you don't know who Ash Johnson is by now, start Googling. The silky forward was a mid-season recruit for the Pies last year, but is well and truly AFL quality despite his belated entry to the top level. His stunning set shot from the boundary in the third term took the Pies to an important seven-point lead, which was immediately cut when Jeremy Cameron slotted his own from the boundary. With Tom Hawkins well held by Darcy Moore, Cameron was the pick of the Geelong forwards, booting three.

Adams injury watch

Collingwood playmaker Taylor Adams had done well to come back from a groin injury for the qualifying final, but appears to have re-injured the muscle, potentially ruling him out for the remainder of the series. Adams had attempted a slinging kick halfway through the fourth quarter, but his leg gave way and he immediately dropped to the ground in pain. Adams had finished with 16 disposals, eight tackles and six clearances, a fine return given his limited preparation.