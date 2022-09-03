Who will win this year's premiership? Picture: AFL Digital

REIGNING premier Melbourne will kick off the second week of the 2022 Toyota AFL Finals Series against Brisbane at the MCG on Friday night.

And fresh from the disappointment of its thrilling loss to Geelong, Collingwood will host Fremantle at the 'G on Saturday evening.

The winners of the two semi-finals will move on to the preliminary finals, where the winners of the week one qualifying finals await.

>> GET THE LATEST FINALS TICKETING INFO

The fixture ensures all teams have at least a seven-day break going into the semi-finals.

The following week, Geelong will take on the winner of the Melbourne-Brisbane semi-final at the MCG, while Sydney will host the winner of the Collingwood/Fremantle semi at the SCG.

The winners of those two prelims will then face off for the premiership in the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final on Saturday, September 24 at the MCG.

WEEK TWO FINALS FIXTURE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9



Second semi-final

Melbourne v Brisbane at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

First semi-final

Collingwood v Fremantle at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST