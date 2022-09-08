DAY 4 – KATIE NOONAN

Tuesday, September 6 - G Flip

Wednesday, September 7 - Mike Brady

Thursday, September 8 - The Temper Trap featuring Budjerah & Ngaiire

Friday, September 9 - Katie Noonan

Saturday, September 10 - Artist to be revealed

The AFL is pleased to announce five-time ARIA award winning-artist Katie Noonan will perform the Australian National Anthem as part of the Telstra Pre-Match Entertainment at the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

Katie will join The Temper Trap, Budjerah, Ngaiire, Mike Brady AM, G Flip, Robbie Williams and a host of soon to be released Australian music artists in the Telstra Pre-Match and Half-Time Entertainment line-up as the Toyota AFL Grand Final returns to the MCG for the first time since 2019.

The announcement comes as part of the AFL's five-day celebration of the Telstra Half-Time Entertainment which will see a new Australian act revealed each day from Tuesday September 6 to Saturday September 10.

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said it was pleasing to welcome several home-grown talents to the MCG to perform at one of the biggest games on the Australian sporting calendar.

"This year's Telstra Pre-Match and Half-Time Entertainment is shaping up to be one of the greatest Grand Final music spectacles of all time," Ms Rogers said.

"We know how brilliant our Australian music talent is, so we're delighted to welcome Katie and a host of home-grown stars to the MCG as we celebrate the end of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season and award this year's premiers.

"I'd like to thank Telstra for its support of this year's entertainment and look forward to seeing the return of 100,000 fans at the MCG on the last Saturday in September for this much-loved occasion."

Over the past 20 years, five-time ARIA award-winning artist Katie Noonan has proven herself one of Australia's most hardworking, versatile and prolific artists.

Producing 21 studio albums, seven platinum record sales and 27 ARIA award nominations, Katie said she was honoured to be performing as part of the 2022 Telstra Pre-Match Entertainment.

"I am completely honoured and thrilled to be singing the National Anthem in Naarm for the Toyota AFL Grand Final later this month," Ms. Noonan said.

"Sports and The Arts - our two greatest cultural assets - will combine in a moment of music making together through song, and I am really excited to be able to bring my voice to this iconic event at the MCG."

Telstra's Head of Media and Sponsorship Genelle Sharples said: "This year marks the 20-year milestone of our brilliant partnership with the AFL and we're proud to bring the music to the fans through the 2022 Telstra Pre-Match and Half-Time Entertainment back at the mighty MCG.

"Music is a wonderful way to connect people across generations through a joyous, shared experience - which is why we support sport and the arts through many of our important partnerships," Ms Sharples said.

ABOUT KATIE NOONAN:

Over the past 20 years, five-time ARIA award-winning artist Katie Noonan has proven herself one of Australia's most hardworking, versatile and prolific artists. Named one of the greatest Australian singers of all time by the Herald Sun, Katie has produced 21 studio albums over her career with seven x platinum record sales under her belt and 27 ARIA award nominations that span diverse genres. Katie has performed for royalty, national and international leaders including the Danish and British Royal families, and His Holiness the 13th Dalai Lama, and blazed a trail for young women artists. Music, for Katie, is a lifelong lesson, a generous act of giving, and a means to change the world.