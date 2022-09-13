Tyson Stengle and Tom Hawkins celebrate Geelong's win over Collingwood in a qualifying final at the MCG on September 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE START of the 2022 finals series has been one to remember and the numbers show it has clearly been the tightest opening September fortnight in more than two decades.

The average winning margin of the six finals so far has been around two goals (12.7 points), the lowest in the first two weeks since the current finals system was introduced in 2000.

And in what could be affirmation of the benefits of the pre-finals bye, the two tightest first fortnights this century have come since that rule was introduced in 2016.

Of the six finals so far this season, Sydney's 22-point win over Melbourne in week one has been the biggest victory margin, with the other wins coming by 20, 13 (twice), six and two points.

Since 2000, the only other opening fortnight to have an average margin of less than four goals came in the COVID-interrupted season of two years ago, when the average margin was 20.3 points (7.6 points more than this year).

That 2020 finals series, however, comes with an asterisks given quarters were reduced to 16 minutes each (plus time on) due to the pandemic.

The 2020 finals included three single-digit victory margins in the opening fortnight, with Geelong's 68-point thumping of Collingwood in the semi-final seeing the average margin blow out.

Only two completed finals campaigns this century – 2020 and 2013 – had an average winning margin of less than four goals across the nine games, meaning this season is on track to be the tightest since the finals system was changed 22 years ago.

Last two mins: Holmes' late matchwinner seals epic qualifying final

While debate continues about the benefits of the pre-finals bye, the raw numbers indicate results have been mixed since the week off was introduced in 2016.

The 2020 finals (average margin of 22.1 points) is statistically the second closest this century (the average margin in 2013 was 22 points), but 2017 (47.2) is among the most one-sided. The 2021 finals, which included a bye before the Grand Final instead of after round 23, had an average margin of 43.3 points.

But as shown by last year's engrossing Grand Final, when Melbourne stormed to a 74-point win despite trailing midway through the third quarter, the final victory margin doesn't always tell the full story.

2022 finals series

Brisbane beat Richmond by two points

Sydney beat Melbourne by 22 points

Geelong beat Collingwood by six points

Fremantle beat the Western Bulldogs by 13 points

Brisbane beat Melbourne by 13 points

Collingwood beat Fremantle by 20 points

Smallest average victory margin in finals (first two weeks)

2022 – 12.7 points

2020 – 20.3*

2013 – 25.5

2014 – 26.2

2021 – 27

Smallest average victory margin in finals (completed)

2013 - 22

2020 - 22.1 points*

2006 - 26.4

2012 - 27

2010 - 28.6

*quarters reduced to 16 minutes