GEELONG remains "optimistic" Max Holmes will be available for next week's premiership decider after he was substituted out of the Cats' preliminary win with a hamstring injury.

Holmes was distraught on the interchange bench and slapped the turf after receiving treatment when he pulled up short after kicking. He was subbed out of the 71-point drubbing of Brisbane in the third quarter and replaced by Mark O'Connor.

CATS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

But the Cats have not ruled Holmes out of playing in next week's Toyota AFL Grand Final, with the important 20-year-old buoyant post-game as well.

"They're optimistic about it. It's not an injury that's going to absolutely rule him out. They haven't given me the detail yet except that they're optimistic he'll play. It didn't look like that to me, so that made a good night better," coach Chris Scott said post-game.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Heartbreak for Holmes on verge of prelim win Max Holmes is subbed out of the match after suffering a suspected hamstring injury

Scott went to see Holmes in the changerooms during the third term and to assess the plan for the final quarter as he managed some of his most experienced players as they cruised to victory over the Lions.

"I went down there thinking the worst [about Holmes] and I bounced out of the rooms as well at three-quarter time. It's not a sure thing, but my understanding is, when the [medical] guys I'm talking about and the quality of our medical staff, when they say they're optimistic then it gets me up on my toes," Scott said.

The Cats could look at Brandan Parfitt or Sam Menegola to come into their mix if Holmes doesn't get up, while O'Connor was the 23rd man for the win over the Lions.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Full post-match, Preliminary Final: Cats Watch Geelong's press conference after the Preliminary Final match against Brisbane

Superstar Patrick Dangerfield was best afield for the Cats on Friday night, kicking two first-quarter goals and finishing with 28 disposals and eight clearances as he made his second Grand Final with the Cats.

Scott said the Cats' medical staff's management program for Dangerfield in an interrupted year has meant the 302-gamer hits next week's clash in top condition.

"He's in really good shape. Compared to where he's been previously, it's chalk and cheese. He's a bit older but he goes into the biggest game of the year in the best shape he's been in for years," Scott said.

Scott and the Cats are searching for their first premiership since 2011, which was his first year in the coaching seat, having lost to Richmond in the 2020 Grand Final at the Gabba.

The Cats will take on the winner of Saturday's preliminary final at the SCG between Sydney and Collingwood, and will do so on a 15-game winning streak and as the hot favourites, their path to the last game of the year being built after redesigning their gameplan following their heavy defeat to Melbourne in last year's preliminary final.

"We consciously tried to not think about the past at the start of this pre-season with some new people coming in. It feels to me a bit like the overnight success that took five years," Scott said.