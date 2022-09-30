FORMER Tiger Patrick Naish has been delisted by West Coast after just one season with the Eagles.

Naish, 23, made a late move to Western Australia to secure a place on the Eagles' list as a Pre-Season Supplemental Selection.

The wingman, the son of former Tigers and Port Adelaide forward Chris, played 11 of the first 12 games of the season for West Coast before failing to break back into the side as the Eagles struggled, finishing 17th on the ladder.

Naish, who played nine games for Richmond between 2019 and 2021, won't be offered a contract for next season by the Eagles.

Patrick Naish ahead of the Tigers' clash against Brisbane in round 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"Patrick came to us at a very difficult time and made a solid contribution to the club at senior level and with the WAFL Eagles," West Coast football manager Gavin Bell said.

"He was a popular member of the squad, made some lasting friendships and we wish him every success with the next opportunity that comes his way.

"We wish Patrick well in his future football endeavours and thank him very much for answering and committing to a very late call-up in 2022."

Earlier on Friday, Eagles premiership player Jack Redden announced his retirement after 263 AFL games.